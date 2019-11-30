Donald R. Brown, 79, Edgerton, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
-
Nov 30Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Nov 30Old National Bank
-
Nov 30Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
-
Nov 30Chazen Museum of Art
-
Nov 30Five Below
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Campion, Milton rally past Parker in nonconference girls basketball
- Warhawks must slow down dual-threat Dodd, high-powered Wartburg offense
- Janesville launches kindness calendar to gather donations for local charities
- Dogs found abandoned, emaciated in Delavan
- Yard waste, brush collection starts Monday
- Confined-space training planned at Craig next week
- Guest Views: Speaker Pelosi, Midwest factory workers and farmers have lost patience. Replace NAFTA with USMCA
- UPDATE: All lanes open on Highway 11 after crashes
- Talented junior class key for Janesville Parker's boys basketball team
- Big dreams, small budget: Vision for Blackhawk's training track expands
Latest News
- Campion, Milton rally past Parker in nonconference girls basketball
- Warhawks must slow down dual-threat Dodd, high-powered Wartburg offense
- Your Views: An end to the nation's democracy experiment?
- Janesville launches kindness calendar to gather donations for local charities
- Dogs found abandoned, emaciated in Delavan
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelly Lubis-Holden
- Four Janesville stores fail alcohol compliance checks
- One killed, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Police arrest man who approached women at Walmart on charge of physical abuse of a child
- Death notices for Nov. 27, 2019
- ‘Eat, play and stay’: Orfordville proud of recent growth
- Antisemitism expert: Milton should be more direct in handling of swastika incident
- Death notices for Nov. 26, 2019
- Empty the Shelter event set at humane society
- Death notices for Nov. 25, 2019