Donald R. Brown, 79, Edgerton, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

