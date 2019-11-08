Jacqueline S. Finney, 66, Delavan, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Daniel “Doc” Johnson, 58, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Beloit Life Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the center. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Christine Ann (Granzo) Randall, 64, Whitewater, died Nov. 1 in Whitewater. No services are planned. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.

Mitch Robert Saunders, 29, Sheboygan, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Lee John Zimmerman, 69, Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Memorial services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Delavan American Legion Hall, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.