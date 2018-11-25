Carol A. Martinez, 77, Walworth, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Walworth. Visitation will be from noon until time of services Dec. 15 at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
