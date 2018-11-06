Cory Brown, 47, Twin Lakes, died Oct. 29, in Twin Lakes. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva.
Donna Rena Brown, 58, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Joseph F. Cleaton, 78, Janesville, died Sunday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wilma Lee Eichman, 85, Beloit, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David William Kallenbach, 66, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. No services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
