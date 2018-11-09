Robert E. Arnold, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virginia L. “Ginny” Peters, 72, Beloit, died Wednesday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse