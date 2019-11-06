William V. “Bill” Brown, 85, Janesville, died Monday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Karen Frie, 78, Brodhead, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Barbara J. Klobucar, 90, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Ferdinand L. Klobucar, 93, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Judith Schweitzer, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John H. Taaffe, 95, Beloit, died Tuesday at Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Gregory H. Tess, 67, Janesville, died Monday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.