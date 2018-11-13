Vera M. Gillett, 106, Janesville, died Monday at Waunakee Manor, Waunakee. Services will be at noon Thursday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Munir W. Hanna, 77, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Edwin C. Hayden, 50, Janesville, died Friday in Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Toynton’s Funeral Home, Walworth.
Helen J. Larson, 89, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Norma Jean North, 86, Edgerton died Monday at Swifthaven, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Larry A. Ulrich Sr., 66, Darien, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
