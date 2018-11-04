Verdelma “Ver” M. Broderick, 95, Beloit, died Friday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Robert D. Duncan, 76, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Diana L. Newman, 54, Beloit, died Thursday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Barbara J. Smyer, 71, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematorium, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Donald G. Vanden Noven, 85, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

