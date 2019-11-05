Virginia Mae Benson, 84, Janesville, died Sunday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Julie Ann Brown, 53, Elkhorn, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Dennis D. Burdick, 80, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at LifePoint Church, Mukwonago. Memorial services will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Richard R. “Rick” Jensen, 72, Janesville, died Thursday in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Frederick B. Kuen, 75, Sarasota, Florida, previously of Burlington, died Oct. 22 in Florida. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 23 at the funeral home.

Charles “Ed” Lundberg, 81, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Alice P. Morehart, 92, Milton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Laima Staponaite, 47, town of Linn, died Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Muriel L. Zentner, 92, Fitchburg, formerly of Delavan and Oshkosh, died Sunday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.