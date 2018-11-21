Cheryl L. Altermatt, 68, Janesville, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard H. Brown, 62, Milton, died Sunday at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at UAW Union Hall, Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Larry G. Johnson, 54, Janesville, died Sunday at home. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Coleman’s Tavern and Grill, Woodstock, Illinois. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael D. Kuhnle, 70, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending at Brian G. Mark, Funeral Home, Beloit.
Jewel Liebenstein, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Carol J. Okray, 80, Janesville, died Friday at Our House Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 28 at the chapel. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Evelyn M. Pagel, 86, Delavan, died Tuesday at Tender Reflections, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Lorelei J. White, 57, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
