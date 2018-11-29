Kevin L. Alwin, 62, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Ruth Evelyn Hedrick, 99, DeKalb, Illinois, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, and Beloit, died Sunday at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, DeKalb. Private graveside services will be held Monday at Owen Center Cemetery, town of Owen, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joe Luis Vela, 44, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Pamela Jean Wald, 65, Janesville, died Friday at home. Private family services were held at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
