Morris Patrick Gallagher, 90, Milton, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
George E. Kuekne, 92, Janesville, died Thursday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Agustina “Lala” Rendon, 81, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kenneth M. Schaid, 90, Walworth, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
