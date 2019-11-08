Irmgard May, 97, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest Health Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
