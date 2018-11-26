Nona Jane (Ash) Johnson Dillon, 88, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
