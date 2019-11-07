Linda L. DeKelver, 74, Evansville, died Tuesday at BrightStar Senior Living, Madison. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Patricia Lynn Giles, 75, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday in Lake Geneva. Services will be at noon Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Mary E. Jackson, 85, Delavan, died Wednesday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Eugene D. “Gene” Polzin, 91, Medford, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Hemer Funeral Service, Medford, is assisting the family.

Mark T. Wolfe, 58, Janesville, died Monday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 16 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.