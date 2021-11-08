Wilma Charlene Brandsey, 83, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 6, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Edgerton United Methodist Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 13 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Douglas R. Brandt, 47, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
James "J.B." Brown, 59, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 8, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Tonia J. (Dooley) Eppers, 47, Whitewater, died Saturday, Nov. 6, at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
Linn Marie Furlano, 58, Milton, died Sunday, Nov. 7, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Richard I. Howes, 77, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 6, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Bruce D. Johnson, 94, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Nov. 4, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Immanuel-Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Mary "Barb" Knilans, 66, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory's Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Jeffrey Miller, 61, Milton, died Sunday, Nov. 7, at home. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
