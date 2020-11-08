June E. Bobier, 61, Burlington, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Private services will be held.
Helen Close, 88, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 11 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lester A. Cudzik, 76, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth A. Extrom, 77, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 6, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
Norman Gunderson, 89, Delavan, died Friday, Nov. 6, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Norma Jacobson, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patrick R. Mihalski, 79, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charlotte "Judy" Quaderer, 80, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert Radford, 88, Delavan, died Friday, Nov. 6, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth S. Schickel, 95, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rosewood Manor, Delavan. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.