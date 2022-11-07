Julaine L. Beck, 72, Oconomowoc, formerly Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wilkinson Woods Assisted Living Center, Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.
Charles J. Buchanan, 83, Edgerton, died Sunday, Nov. 6, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Bridget D. Crull, 19, Evansville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, in Rock County. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
Thelma J. Kicmol, 84, Beloit, died Saturday, Nov. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lyle B. Kirkeeng, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
Gary Klebsdel, 77, Beloit, died Monday, Nov. 7, at The Bay, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James “Jay” Krueger, 75, Beloit, died Sunday, Nov. 6, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Thomas G. Lohmeier, 20, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 5, in the town of Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home. Celebration of life will follow services.
Fredrick V. Mitchell, 62, Beloit, died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joyce L. (Mangles) Woods, 92, Lake Geneva, died Oct. 29 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
