Julaine L. Beck, 72, Oconomowoc, formerly Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wilkinson Woods Assisted Living Center, Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.

Charles J. Buchanan, 83, Edgerton, died Sunday, Nov. 6, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.