Silvia A. Christianson, 94, Delavan, died Sunday, Nov. 7, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carl E. Hugg, 81, Elkhorn, died Oct. 27 at Williams Bay Health Services, Williams Bay. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Pauline Knoerr, 93, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 6, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 10 at the funeral home.
Richard J. Lantz, 76, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 4, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David G. "Dave" McKaig, 80, Edgerton, died Friday, Nov. 5, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 10 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Thomas L. "Tom" Smith, 84, Beloit, died Sunday, Nov. 7, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Carol L. Tumas, 79, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Nov. 5, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
