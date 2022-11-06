Nancy M. Black, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 4, at Sun Valley, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 19 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Andres Godina, 55, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Betzer-Lazaczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
Gloria Jean (Cassity) Huschka, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 3, at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joan M. Neeno, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Christine J. Snyder, 59, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Connecting Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
