Nancy M. Black, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 4, at Sun Valley, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 19 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Andres Godina, 55, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Betzer-Lazaczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 12 at the funeral home.