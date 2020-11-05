Ruby Corley, 68, of Janesville, died November 3, 2020, at Bedrock Health Care Center, in Fort Atkinson. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at OAK HILL CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
Joyce M. Olstad, 89, Edgerton, died November 4, 2020, at Edgerton Care Center. No services will be held at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorothy ""Grace"" Murph, 77, Beloit, died November 3, 2020, at Sun Valley Home. A public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Private homegoing services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Debora Purnell, 68, Beloit, died November 5, 2020, at her home. Services will be conducted in Chicago, Illinois by Leak & Sons Funeral Home. Local arrangements are be handled by Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hasnengravitt.com.
Charlene Mae Green, 91, Footville, died November 5, 2020, Mercy Health System. Private Family Services will be held. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.