Justin Aaron "Boo Boo Bear" Black, 27, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 31, in Janesville. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Russell O. Douglas, 74, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Nora C. (Cardenas) Jimenez, 64, Darien, died Monday, Nov. 1, in Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 6 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jeremy T. Jorgensen, 35, Fort Atkinson, died Saturday, Oct. 30, in the town of Milton. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Wallce Edward Krueger, 91, Delavan, died Oct. 26 in Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 13 at the funeral home.
Sandra McCall, 79, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Milestone Senior Living, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 9 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Shellie Sue Osborne, 58, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.
