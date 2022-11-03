Death notices for Nov. 4, 2022 GAZETTE STAFF Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Philip Van De Bogert, 95, Delavan, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Kylie Balk-Yaatenen new reporter for The Gazette Vruwink, Johnson share how they'd represent the 33rd state Assembly District Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Transportation leaders gathered in Janesville envision driveable, walkable, bikeable state Janesville driver to make initial court appearance in fatal East Memorial Drive crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form