Russell W. Burns, 85, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Roger J. Davis, 65, Darien, died Sunday, Oct. 31, at home. Services will be at a later date. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Larry M. Lund, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 7 at the funeral home.
Greta C. Neerhof, 88, Clinton, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Joan Irene (Pecore) Palmer, 68, Delavan, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Williams Bay Lutheran Church, Williams Bay. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 8 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
