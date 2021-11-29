Eugene H. "Geno" Dampier, 85, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation wil be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 2 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Horner, 58, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 1 at the funeral home.
Gregory S. Krueger, 41, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Shirley J. Lyth, 80, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harold Darnell Peterson, 58, Beloit, died Nov. 18 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
