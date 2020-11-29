Edward R. J. Benson, 69, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 27, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bertha A. Driscoll, 88, Beloit, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Margie Ann Enerson, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bernard W. Fields, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Beaver Dam Health Care Center, Beaver Dam. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wayne L. Holman, 97, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith Lee "Judy" Jones, 84, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas S. Kolar, 82, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Arlene H. Messerschmidt, 96, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 1 at the funeral home. A livestream will also be available.
Joel D. Moore II, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Beaver Dam Health Center, Beaver Dam. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jose F. Tijerina, 50, Clinton, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Ricky N. Tillett, 31, Beloit, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael C. Vermillion, 77, Delavan, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at home. Private services were held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Ray W. Wolf, 58, Janesville, died Nov. 19 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.