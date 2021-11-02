Roger A. Behm, 67, Janesville, died Sunday, Oct. 31, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judy L. Coats, 79, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 30, at Fort Atkinson HealthCare, Fort Atkinson. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Jason D. Collins, 43, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 30, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Derrick Curtis Fiegel, 39, Machesney Park, Illinois, died Oct. 18 in Burlington. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Monte Carlo Room, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Elaine Hebel, 74, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Oct. 31, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 5, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the funeral home.
Anita (Krohn) Miller, 87, Walworth, died Oct. 20 at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Arthur R. Romani, 95, Delavan, died Friday, Oct. 29, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Darlene E. Sterken, 88, Delavan, died Monday, Nov. 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 8 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting family.
Andrew J. Valnick, 46, Mukwonago, died Oct. 23 at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 6 at the funeral home.
