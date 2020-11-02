LaVern L. Cleasby, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David R. Houfe Sr., 69, Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 31, at his farm. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Jamie L. Kelley, 52, Edgerton, died Sunday, Nov. 1, at home. Private family services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Frederick C. "Fred" Meyers, 80, Edgerton, died Saturday, Oct. 31, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private memorial services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.