Arthur C. "Art" Boehning, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Samuel M. Chapman, 63, Delavan, died Saturday, Nov. 27, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Eldon C. Chrisinger, 98, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Heartwarming House, Milton. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Linn Furlano, 58, Milton, died Nov. 7 at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Tyler J. Harrington, 20, St. Augustine, Florida, formerly Clinton, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, Florida. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Robert C. Homan, 96, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Daniel L. Jenkins, 66, Elkhorn, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas P. Merritt Jr., 52, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eleanor B. Smith, 82, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Shirley Sorg, 76, Darien, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 3 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gil Valdez, 80, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Osseo,. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey M. Weis, 76, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.