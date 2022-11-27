John Dimmick, 75, Rockton, Illinois, died Sunday, Nov. 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert J. “Bob” Fellows, 66, Evansville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 30 at the funeral home.
Donald Elmer “Donnie” Gunderson, 61, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hammy’s Roadside Bar, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clarice M. Monk, 85, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec 1, at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 1 at the church. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Robert Norder, 92, Beloit, died Friday, Nov. 25, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dennis Olson, 69, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 2 at the funeral home.
Jeanette M. “Jan” Roehl, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Hazel M. Romack, 91, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 10 at the funeral home.
William J. Splan, 94, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Bradley Van Marter, 32, Lyndon Station, died Nov. 20 at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
