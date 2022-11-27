John Dimmick, 75, Rockton, Illinois, died Sunday, Nov. 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Robert J. “Bob” Fellows, 66, Evansville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 30 at the funeral home.