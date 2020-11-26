Berneice R. Hanson, 93, Delavan, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jennifer Jones, 46, Fitchburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Janet A. (Appleby) Lipke, 89, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned at this time. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Peggy Ann (Mann) Ludebeck, 89, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Michael L. Mish, 58, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 22, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.