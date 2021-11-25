Romayne L. Gallagher, 93, Delavan, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at home. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Patsy Carol (Brown) Lovelace, 83, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Heartwarming House, Milton. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Michael L. Melcher, 77, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Judith Peterson-Byers, 79, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Justin P. Pfeiffer I, 40, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Jessica Lynne Ryckman, 41, Edgerton, died Friday, Nov. 19, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Shirley M. Slaymaker, 93, Beloit, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ida May Steinke, 92, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, at home. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 30 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Richard "Rick" Strokes, 52, Chicago, died Aug. 12 at home. Private services were held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
