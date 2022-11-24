Zane P.W. Reilly, 25, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Sauk County. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 28 at the church.

Michael Reynolds, 79, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.