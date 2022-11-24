Zane P.W. Reilly, 25, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Sauk County. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 28 at the church.
Michael Reynolds, 79, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
James V. Schatz, 66, Delavan, died Sunday, Nov. 20, in Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 29 at the funeral home.
Ruth I. Tschetter, 93, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Westside Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 5 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
