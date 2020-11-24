Herman J. Bauer, 95, Delavan, died Saturday, Nov. 21, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Lois Ann (Carle) Davenport, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mae Etta Giles, 93, Clinton, died Monday, Nov. 23, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Robert W. Ham, 85, Delavan, died Saturday, Nov. 21, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Barbara H. Mullett, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Madison. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frances Louise (Quade) Utzig, 98, formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Three Creeks Senior Living, Gahanna, Ohio. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.