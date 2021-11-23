Jamie Stuhr, 51, Beloit, died November 22, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Rochelle L. (Cook) Dreksler, 45, Pingree Grove, IL, died November 20, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Susan J. Rutzen, 69, Lake Geneva, died November 22, 2021, at home. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Jill Donette (May) Musick, 60, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 22, 2021, Alden-Park Strathmore in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Mary Ann Attig, 92, of Janesville, died November 23, 2021, Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Services at 11:30AM on Weds, DEC 1st at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Rosary service will begin at 10:15AM followed by visitation from 10:30AM until service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
