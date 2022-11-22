David B. "Dave" Bickle, 92, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 21, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 29 at the church.

Charles L. Bunker, 85, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.