David B. "Dave" Bickle, 92, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 21, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 29 at the church.
Charles L. Bunker, 85, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marilyn E. Kelley, 84, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 29 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen J. Olsen, 90, Stoughton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Skaalen Nursing Home, Stoughton. Private services will be held. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Diann Marie Rogers, 61, Beloit, died Friday, Nov. 18, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Bonnie L. Rowe, 69, Clinton, died Sunday, Nov. 20, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joanne A. (Molitor) Williams, 87, Glendale, died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community, Glendale. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
