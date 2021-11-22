Richard Anderson, 60, Cambridge, died Sunday, Nov. 21, at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 27 at the funeral home.
Frieda Callegari, 72, Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 21, at home. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas J. Delaney, 82, Delavan, died Sunday, Nov. 21, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 30 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting family.
Joann B. Hummel, 80, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Nov. 20, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 26 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
James B. Udelhoven, 81, Edgerton, died Friday, Nov. 19, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.