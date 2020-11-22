Lloyd S. Algrem Jr., 89, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 20, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ralph W. Boegel, 89, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 20, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tanya Fritz, 50, Janesville, died Oct. 30 at home. Private services will be held. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Connor A. Jones, 19, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maurice A. Martin, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Private services and celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas P. Smothers, 69, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Russell J. Tabbert, 46, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 19, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.