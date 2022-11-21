Faith E. (Bung) Folman, 90, Elkhorn, died Friday, Nov. 18, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Josefina Mendizabal, 64, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 17, at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.