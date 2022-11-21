Faith E. (Bung) Folman, 90, Elkhorn, died Friday, Nov. 18, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Josefina Mendizabal, 64, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 17, at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Betty I. Mueller, 93, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 18, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 3 at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol A. (Williams) Steenstry, 79, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
Faye Nicole “Nikki” (Sullivan) Wiles, 44, Beloit, died Saturday, Nov. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
