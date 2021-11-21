Kevin Alt, 48, Beloit and Janesville, died Nov. 13 in Beloit. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Barbara A. (Conover) Dustrude, 75, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Knob Prairie Cemetery, Akin, Illinois. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James C. "Jim" Gorman, 85, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 29 at the church.
Dorothy J. Hanson, 97, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 24 at the funeral home.
Georgia A Janisch, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Kenneth Lein, 84, Milwaukee, died Nov. 11 at Heartis Village North Shore, Glendale. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dorothy M. Lewiston, 86, Milton, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 3 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Gerald R. Miller, 79, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Penny Lee Miller, 53, Milton, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Jessica Ryckman, 41, Edgerton, died Friday, Nov. 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Dorothy Samuelson, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
Robert L. Sauer, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus. Private memorial services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William T. "Bill" Schneider, 66, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lydia H. Scott, 91, Delavan, died Saturday, Nov. 20, at Golden Years, Walworth. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Tina Tracy, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.