Gwendolyn Faye Bergh, 60, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert E. Kietzman, 85, Beloit, formerly Clinton, died Sunday, Nov. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
George Konopa, 81, Beloit, died Nov. 9 at home. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joanne (Burhans) Lacina, 78, Viroqua, died Friday, Nov. 18, at Bethel Oaks Memory Care, Viroqua. Private services will be held. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services, Viroqua, is assisting the family.
Terrence “Terry” Moore, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Mark A. Oium, 60, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Delores A. “Dee” Patt, 80, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Joyce Esther Stapleton, 68, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Dec. 2, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 2 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Margarete Wildi, 87, Whitewater, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
