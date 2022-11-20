Gwendolyn Faye Bergh, 60, Janesville, died Friday, Nov. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert E. Kietzman, 85, Beloit, formerly Clinton, died Sunday, Nov. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.