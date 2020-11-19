Dorothy A. Dexter, 87, Milton, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Charlotte L. Endthoff, 86, Beloit, died Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert Jackson, 97, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 18 , at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Argyle. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Arlene Pick Johnson, 93, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lance Melancon, 61, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Nov. 15, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
David A. Reid, 94, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Benjamin L. Schwab, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held and livestreamed. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dale M. Zentz, 59, Leominister, Massachusetts, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 15, at home. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.