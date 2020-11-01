Margaret M. Cox, 94, Watertown, died October 22, 2020, Agrace Hospice Care. Margaret M. Cox, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Inpatient Center in Janesville. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.pn-fh.com
Emily Riley, 42, Janesville, died October 30, 2020, at home. A visitation will be held 11 AM to 1 PM Wed. Nov. 4, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY followed by a committal at OAKHILL CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family
Corinne E. Parker, 92, Janesville, died October 31, 2020, Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. A service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, Nov. 5th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY who is assisting the family.
Mary E. ""Granny"" Honea, 89, Clinton, died November 1, 2020, Sun Valley North in Beloit.. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000