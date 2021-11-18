John E. Gibbons, 75, Clinton, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Elsie May Johnson, 100, Johnstown, died Thursday, Nov. 18, in Edgerton. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 26 at the funeral home.
Richard Mitchell Sadus, 60, Milton, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Nancy M. Sanders, 85, Delavan, died Nov. 10 at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Lois C. Schulze, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 24 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting.
Malcolm D. Thoms, 90, Milton, died Thursday, Nov. 18, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Michelle L. "Shellie" Wintlend, 51, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William P. Zentner, 94, Fitchburg, formerly Delavan and Oshkosh, died Sunday, Nov. 14, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 22 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.