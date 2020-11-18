Dorothy E. (Lukas) Kurtz, 91, East Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 14, in Oconomowoc. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, is assisting the family.
Kenneth F. Schmeling, 93, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Barbara J. Secord, 86, Sharon, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.