Cheryl D. Albrant, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Rosemary Amundson, 92, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.