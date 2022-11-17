Cheryl D. Albrant, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rosemary Amundson, 92, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Jack E. Crowley Jr., 93, Beloit, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Darlene M. Papcke, 86, Delavan, died Thursday, Nov. 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 21 at the funeral home.
McLeod C. Stewart, 95, Orfordville, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
