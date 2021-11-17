Ruth E. Crow, 65, Evansville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 22 at the funeral home.
Glen H. "Sonny" Demrow, 87, Footville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday , Nov. 23, at the funeral home.
Fred R. Fleming, 81, Ingleside, Illinois, died Saturday, Nov. 13, at home. Celebration of life will be in summer 2022. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert S. "Rob" Pikalek, 78, Clinton, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Donald Ristau, 68, Beloit, died Nov. 8 at home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Wilberta K. Taylor, 84, Stoughton, died Sunday, Nov. 14, at Nazareth Health, Stoughton. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
