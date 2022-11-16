Death notices for Nov. 17, 2022 GAZETTE STAFF Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LaVerne Frisque, 98, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Evansville man killed in Town of Center crash identified Vote on Woodman's Sports and Convention Center not expected until after Janesville City Council election in April Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identifies three people killed in Nov. 5 crash in town of Center LGBTQ+ groups to hold Friendsgiving, drag revue in Janesville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form