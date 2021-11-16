Gregory Lee Burnham, 73, Genoa, Illinois, died Friday, Nov. 12, at home. Private services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Patricia Churchill, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patrick Cromwell, 50, Whitewater, died Monday, Nov. 15, at Fort Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
Ralph L. Holbrook Jr., 78, Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 19 at the funeral home.
Dorothy A. "Dottie" (Armstrong) Simes, 91, Elkhorn, died Monday, Nov. 15, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services were held. Haase-Lockwood Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, assisted the family.
Frank A. Synowski, 70, Janesville, died Saturday, Nov. 13, at home. Memorial services will be at noon Monday, Nov. 22, at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 22 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
