Ronald E. Bidlack, 80, Elkhorn, died Monday, Nov. 14, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.

Benjamin E. Dunham, 93, Delavan, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. onroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.