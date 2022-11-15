Ronald E. Bidlack, 80, Elkhorn, died Monday, Nov. 14, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Benjamin E. Dunham, 93, Delavan, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. onroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Marcia L. Glasser, 74, Genoa City, died Saturday, Nov. 12, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 18, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
Richard E. Larson, 67, Beloit, died Saturday, Nov. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kathleen M. Pfaff, 53, formerly Janesville, died Monday, Nov. 14, at Accent Care Hospice. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Nov. 19 at the funeral home.
